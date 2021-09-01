  • Menu
NMDC iron ore output up 44% to 15 MT in Apr-Aug

NMDC iron ore output up 44% to 15 MT in Apr-Aug
NMDC iron ore output up 44% to 15 MT in Apr-Aug

State-owned nmdc on Tuesday said its iron ore production surged over 44 per cent to 15.02 million tonnes (MT) in April-August 2021.

The company's iron ore output was 10.42 MT in the same period last fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

In August 2021, the company said, its iron ore production rose to 3.06 MT from 1.62 MT a year ago. Its total sales of iron ore during April-August 2021-22 also jumped to 15.67 MT, as against 10.80 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company sold 2.91 MT iron ore in August, compared to 1.79 MT in the year-ago period.

Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum

