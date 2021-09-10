NMDC joins Grace Cancer Foundation for Freedom Run

Hyderabad: The flyer for the NMDC Global Grace Cancer Run 2021 was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday. Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was the chief guest at the event.

Sumit Deb, CMD of NMDC and Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO of the Grace Cancer Foundation were the guests of honour. In view of the ongoing Fit India Movement, NMDC is supporting the Cancer Awareness Run to be held on 10th October, 2021 in Hyderabad, as part of India's AzadiKa Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

The flyer for the run was unveiled by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region of India, on August 22, 2021.

This was followed by a virtual Awareness Talk on 'Debunking Myths of Cancer' by a panel of medical experts and doctors on September 4. NMDC has partnered with Grace Cancer Foundation to conduct freedom marathons in person in Hyderabad and virtually across the globe, in three categories - 5K, 10K, and 21.1K.

It will also be organised in person in its three major project locations of NMDC- Bailadila, Donimalai and NISP as part of the celebrations.