NMDC Receives Platinum Award in Metal & Mining for Shiksha Sahayog Yojana

derabad, 19th January, 2021: NMDC, India's largest iron-ore miner, and a Navaratna PSE has added another feather in their cap. BIOM Kirandul Complex of NMDC has been conferred with the Platinum Award in metal & mining sector by Apex India Foundation for its commitment to promote education under its CSR initiatives.















The award was presented to NMDC for their education led CSR initiatives in LWE affected Bastar region with the project: Shiksha Sahayog Yojana – an unique Scholarship Scheme for the students of 7 districts of Bastar region, Chhattisgarh, to help them continue academic pursuit beyond 8th standard upto Graduation in Engineering and Medicine. Under this scheme, scholarship is granted from class 9 onwards till they pursue their graduation and the amount is paid through their individual accounts in Post Offices / Banks. NMDC had started the scholarship scheme in 2008-09 to promote education and ensure inclusion of tribal students in systematic education and to reduce their dropout rates and aims to uplift the marginalized sections through education. Over 18,000 students from marginalized sections of the society have been benefitted from this scheme so far.

Education has been a key initiative of the CSR programme of NMDC. Given its large- scale operations at remote, socio-economically backward areas, inhabited by large tribal population, NMDC operates institutions ranging from primary schools to professional institutions like polytechnic in a single campus including Aastha Gurukul – residential schools with the capacity of 1200 students and Saksham – a 100% specially-abled children friendly residential school. This opportunity for education is being provided to students of insurgency-affected areas and to the local tribal children.













Commenting on the achievement Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said "Education shapes the future of the country. We are glad that we are able to contribute to the cause and the award is a recognition of NMDC being a responsible citizen. We are committed towards the development of Chhattisgarh and its people, and will continue to work in that direction. This award inspires us to do better and we will continue to support the development of the communities around us."