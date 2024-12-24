Live
- Study Reveals Teabags Release Billions of Microplastics and Nanoplastics, Entering Your Body
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Guide to Comfortable and Respectful Attire for Maha Kumbh
- Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback: Property Sales Drop 7% Year-on-Year in 2024
- Gnani’s Gen AI Solutions Revolutionising BFSI
- Trump's WHO threat sparks debate on the efficiency of global health governance
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Set for February 23 in Dubai
- Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Timings, and Updates
- FRAI Urges Government to Provide Technology Platform for Kirana Stores to Stay Competitive
- Not just Gen Z, millennials too: Redditors discuss the wave of pet parenthood embraced by young Indians
- Innovation can expedite the journey to a Smoke-Free future- in focus at Technovation Abu Dhabi
Just In
Not just Gen Z, millennials too: Redditors discuss the wave of pet parenthood embraced by young Indians
Put a pause on traditional parenthood — for Young India, pets are the new family members! As conventional family roles evolve, young Indians are embracing pet parenthood, finding new ways to channel their nurturing instincts by welcoming into their lives their loving, furry companions.
Put a pause on traditional parenthood — for Young India, pets are the new family members! As conventional family roles evolve, young Indians are embracing pet parenthood, finding new ways to channel their nurturing instincts by welcoming into their lives their loving, furry companions. Conversations across Reddit communities like r/childfreeindia and r/childfree are buzzing with stories of this growing trend, with many choosing pets over children – reflecting a new sense of fulfillment and connection that’s energizing young Indians.
From Couples to Youth, India is choosing Pet Parenthood
Whether for financial freedom or emotional comfort, pets are quickly becoming the new family members for many Indians, especially child-free couples and young individuals. One Reddit post highlights Indian couples choosing “cats & dogs over babies,” sparking heartfelt discussions about similar experiences. Other Redditors note that “It’s not just about one generation,” with many adding, “Not just Gen Z, millennials too” are embracing pet parenthood as an alternative to traditional parenting.
Behind the Furry Love: Why Pet Parenthood?
Speculating on why pets are increasingly becoming the preferred choice, one Redditor’s hot take reads, “With a dog/cat/pet, you don’t have to worry about education, school, studies, or what job they will get,” yet still enjoy the “love, affection, and company” they provide. Another chimes in, emphasizing how pets return “double the love and companionship” that owners offer—making them the ideal furry companions for many Indians.
Redditors Advocate Mindful, Responsible Pet Parenthood
Emphasising that cats and dogs, like any sentient beings, require a lot of time, attention, and care, one Redditor cautions, “Pets are a commitment,” urging first-time pet parents to be fully prepared for the responsibilities of pet parenthood. Others echo this sentiment, with one sharing, “I have no kids, no pets, no partner. I have my books. Everyone has a different lifestyle. Do what works for you,” reminding us to make a prudent choice when embracing pet parenthood.
You can embed the post or comments from the posts in your articles using Reddit's embed tool. You can find more tips here.