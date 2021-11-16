November 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After a positive opening, the equity benchmarks slipped and closed at a loss of more than half a per cent on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. ended almost flat on Monday, November 15, 2021, amid mixed cues. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 396.34 points or 0.65 per cent to 60,322.37. The Nifty 50 index closed 110.25 points or 0.61 per cent down at 17,999.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 8049.55 7.28 7545 8128.75 7535.05 Mahindra & Mahindra 955 2.87 928.4 965.95 925.55 Tata Motors 517.95 2.47 506.9 526.85 506.2 Hero MotoCorp 2745 1.92 2712.2 2769 2701 Tech Mahindra 1599.95 1.32 1585.1 1605 1576 Eicher Motors 2712 1.03 2684.4 2739.15 2650.05 Wipro 662 0.47 658.4 668.75 654.65 Bajaj Finserv 18192.15 0.34 18230 18511 18118.75 Infosys 1791.4 0.24 1790 1808.95 1777 JSW Steel 663.05 0.23 658 674 655.7

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Shree Cement 28150 -3.19 29239.85 29275.45 28002.25 Reliance 2497.25 -3.12 2572.05 2575 2495 Hindalco 444.3 -2.54 457 459.9 443.05 SBI 494.25 -2.43 507.4 507.4 493.5 Tata Consumer Products 832.85 -2.31 855.9 858 830.05 UltraTech Cement 7868 -2.27 8120 8139 7856.3 NTPC 134.25 -2.11 137.7 137.8 134 Grasim 1817 -2.09 1860 1875 1817 IndusInd Bank 1020 -2.06 1042 1046 1018.25 BPCL 419.25 -1.67 426 426.55 418.15



