November 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 396.34 points or 0.65 per cent to 60,322.37.
- The Nifty 50 index closed 110.25 points or 0.61 per cent down at 17,999.20.
- Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
After a positive opening, the equity benchmarks slipped and closed at a loss of more than half a per cent on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. ended almost flat on Monday, November 15, 2021, amid mixed cues. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 396.34 points or 0.65 per cent to 60,322.37. The Nifty 50 index closed 110.25 points or 0.61 per cent down at 17,999.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti
|8049.55
|7.28
|7545
|8128.75
|7535.05
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|955
|2.87
|928.4
|965.95
|925.55
|Tata Motors
|517.95
|2.47
|506.9
|526.85
|506.2
|Hero MotoCorp
|2745
|1.92
|2712.2
|2769
|2701
|Tech Mahindra
|1599.95
|1.32
|1585.1
|1605
|1576
|Eicher Motors
|2712
|1.03
|2684.4
|2739.15
|2650.05
|Wipro
|662
|0.47
|658.4
|668.75
|654.65
|Bajaj Finserv
|18192.15
|0.34
|18230
|18511
|18118.75
|Infosys
|1791.4
|0.24
|1790
|1808.95
|1777
|JSW Steel
|663.05
|0.23
|658
|674
|655.7
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Shree Cement
|28150
|-3.19
|29239.85
|29275.45
|28002.25
|Reliance
|2497.25
|-3.12
|2572.05
|2575
|2495
|Hindalco
|444.3
|-2.54
|457
|459.9
|443.05
|SBI
|494.25
|-2.43
|507.4
|507.4
|493.5
|Tata Consumer Products
|832.85
|-2.31
|855.9
|858
|830.05
|UltraTech Cement
|7868
|-2.27
|8120
|8139
|7856.3
|NTPC
|134.25
|-2.11
|137.7
|137.8
|134
|Grasim
|1817
|-2.09
|1860
|1875
|1817
|IndusInd Bank
|1020
|-2.06
|1042
|1046
|1018.25
|BPCL
|419.25
|-1.67
|426
|426.55
|418.15
