NSDL IPO Sees Strong Start: ₹4,012 Crore Issue Fully Booked on Day One – Here’s What to Know

Kranthi Bathini director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities stated that although CDSL holds a leading position within the retail investor market, NSDL maintains a strong presence on the side of institutional investors. "I believe that both the depositories are strong long-term investments," he stated.

Bathini suggested people subscribe to the NSDL IPO as it is trading at a higher NSDL IPO grey market premium and also its valuations are attractive in comparison to CDSL. He advised investors to gain from owning both NSDL IPO GMP today, due to their unique, but complementary functions in India's market infrastructure.

NSDL IPO live updates:

NSDL IPO: NSDL has strong long-term potential, says Wealth Wisdom India” – Krishna Patwari, Founder and Managing Director, Wealth Wisdom India opined that they are extremely positive about the company’s long-term potential and to quote them: "In my opinion, NSDL IPO price band opportunities due to its partnership that it shares with CDSL in the critical securities depository sector, its solid financial performance and a significant regulatory significance."

"CDSL is currently the sole registered depository listed in India has an estimated market value of $32,000 million. However, NSDL IPO subscription status IPO is estimated to be worth about Rs 16,000 crore. This is a significant discount in comparison to NSDL's greater scale in a variety of key indicators," he noted.

Anirudh Garg, Fund Manager and Partner at INV asset PMS, highlighted the stark distinction between India's two banks. CDSL has the upper hand in the retail sector with more than 14.6 crore demat accounts almost four times higher than NSDL due to the strong support of Fintech platforms and brokers-driven onboarding. He further highlighted that NSDL also has a much bigger institutional asset base, with the company’s custodian assets at ₹464 lakh crore, compared to ₹71.5 crore in the case of CDSL.