NSDL IPO Subscribed 41 Times: Allotment Date Likely on August 4

The NSDL IPO closed on August 1, 2025, after a strong 3-day bidding process. The offer received 41 times total subscription, showing high investor interest across all categories.

Subscription Breakdown:

Retail Investors: 7.73 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 34.98 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 103.97 times

Employees: 15.42 times

Total shares on offer: 3.51 crore

Total bids received: 144 crore

Allotment Date:

The NSDL IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Investors will be able to check their allotment status on official registrar websites or through their broker platforms.