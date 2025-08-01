Live
NSDL IPO Subscribed 41 Times: Allotment Date Likely on August 4
Highlights
The NSDL IPO closed with 41x total subscription, showing strong demand from investors. Allotment is expected on August 4, 2025. Check full subscription details and upcoming steps here.
The NSDL IPO closed on August 1, 2025, after a strong 3-day bidding process. The offer received 41 times total subscription, showing high investor interest across all categories.
Subscription Breakdown:
Retail Investors: 7.73 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 34.98 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 103.97 times
Employees: 15.42 times
Total shares on offer: 3.51 crore
Total bids received: 144 crore
Allotment Date:
The NSDL IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4, 2025.
Investors will be able to check their allotment status on official registrar websites or through their broker platforms.
