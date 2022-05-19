NSE Academy, Emkay to offer training on future technologies

New Delhi: NSE Academy, a subsidiary of National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it has collaborated with Emkay Investment Managers, the asset management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, to offer training programmes on future technologies.

The NSE arm has signed an agreement with Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML) to launch a programme "Definitive Course on Blockchain and Decentralised Finance".

The programme is being offered in joint collaboration with Indian Institute of Management, Jammu (IIM Jammu), according to a statement. With an objective to benefit the financial community in general, and wealth advisors in particular about new-age investment avenues, the programme is designed to offer experiential methodology, interactive virtual expert-led session, outcome-based delivery, tangible takeaways and outcome-based impro vement in knowledge and skill levels, the statement said.

"At EIML, we believe in empo wering the wealth advisors as they are the most important link in the entire chain of dissemi nation of financial advice. Their ability to stay abreast of the latest developments in today's world is a critical part of the client's wealth creation process ...

Blockchain will speci fically play an important role in safeguar ding and keeping a record of transactions," Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO, Emkay Investment Managers, said.