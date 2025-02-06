NSE Clearing defaults in liquidity norms

New Delhi: NSE Clearing Ltd, the clearing house of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has failed to meet the capital markets regulator Sebi’s mandated liquidity requirements, citing the non-payment of dues by rival BSE as the primary reason for the shortfall.In its December 2024 quarterly results, NSE Clearing, the exchange’s unit responsible for clearing and settling its trades, reported a shortfall of Rs176.65 crore in its minimum liquid assets.

The company informed Sebi in a letter dated January 9 that this deficit was primarily due to the non-receipt of Rs312.37 crore in dues from BSE. An NSE Clearing spokesperson said its auditors flagged the outstanding payment issue in their third-quarter financial review. The outstanding amount pertains to ‘interoperability arrangements’, the official said. “The company is yet to receive outstanding dues of over Rs300 crore from BSE Ltd. NSE Clearing is communicating with BSE on this matter,” the spokesperson added.