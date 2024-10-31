Live
- Raj Bhavan illuminated in pink for breast cancer awareness
- India, Malaysia football friendly in Hyd on Nov 18
- Rath yatra begins from Tirupati to Ayodhya
- Need to be patient with Kohli, Rohit, says Nayar
- Avinash Mohanty fetes retiring cops
- Shruti Haasan breaks boundaries with digital cover for MensXP
- Govt bans egg mayonnaise in State
- Sparkle and shine with the ultimate Diwali dressing guide
- C V Anand felicitates 15 retiring officers
- Diwali celebrations: Embracing safety amidst festivity
Just In
NSE client base widens over 20 cr
New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday said the total number of client accounts registered with the bourse surpassed 20-crore mark...
New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday said the total number of client accounts registered with the bourse surpassed 20-crore mark primarily due to digital transformation and technological innovation.
This includes all client registrations done till date. “The total number of client codes at the exchange (accounts) surpassed 20 crore, an impressive growth in eight months, having been 16.9 crore just eight months earlier,” NSE said in a statement. This growth reflects strong investor confidence in India’s growth story.
The widespread adoption of mobile trading applications and increasing investor awareness, supported by the government’s digital initiatives, has effectively democratized market access, particularly benefiting investors from tier-2, 3, and 4 cities, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said.