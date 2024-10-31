NSE client base widens over 20 cr

New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday said the total number of client accounts registered with the bourse surpassed 20-crore mark primarily due to digital transformation and technological innovation.

This includes all client registrations done till date. “The total number of client codes at the exchange (accounts) surpassed 20 crore, an impressive growth in eight months, having been 16.9 crore just eight months earlier,” NSE said in a statement. This growth reflects strong investor confidence in India’s growth story.

The widespread adoption of mobile trading applications and increasing investor awareness, supported by the government’s digital initiatives, has effectively democratized market access, particularly benefiting investors from tier-2, 3, and 4 cities, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said.