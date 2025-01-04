Live
NSE emerges as top bourse globally in IPOs
Mumbai: The Indian stock market witnessed an initial public offering (IPO) boom in 2024 as compared to any other global stock exchange, with the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Rs1.67 lakh crore ($19.5 bn) capital raised through them becoming the highest in the world, according to a report by the exchange on Friday.
The 268 successful IPOs across mainboard (90) and SME (178) raised Rs1.67 lakh crore, and were also the highest number of IPOs within Asia. The 268 IPOs are also the highest figure of public issues recorded ever in India, demonstrating the growing confidence of investors in the capital markets.
It includes the largest IPO in India and the second largest IPO globally of $3.3 billion of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).
While 90 mainboard companies (excluding REiTS, InVITS, and FPOs) raised over Rs1.59 lakh crore, 178 SMEs collectively raised around Rs7,349 crore, the report stated.