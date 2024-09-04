NxtWave and NSDC Launches SkillUp India 4.0, an Initiative for Upskilling and Employee Connect Program to Transform the Lives of Over 30 Lakh Students Nationwide

In a historic moment for India’s education landscape, NxtWave, a leading player in the nation’s tech education sector, in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has successfully launched NxtWave SkillUp India 4.0, one of India’s unique tech upskilling initiative.

NxtWave SkillUp India 4.0 is country's unique upskilling program, designed to empower the nation’s youth by equipping them with advanced skills in 4.0 technologies such as AI, ML, and Full-Stack Development. This initiative aims to foster the next generation of tech leaders and innovators by bridging the gap between industry and academia.

This initiative will empower over 30 lakhs students across India in 4.0 technologies and connect them with right career opportunities. NxtWave’s efforts will play a pivotal role in transforming these students into skilled professionals who can contribute to India’s growth and global standing.

The momentous occasion also witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, educators, industry leaders, and policymakers, all united in their commitment to building a Naya Bharat.

Speaking to the industry stakeholders at the press conference today, Mr Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder and CEO of NxtWave said, ‘’We are honored to partner with NSDC, under the guidance of the Skill Development Ministry, to equip deserving students with the tools and skills they need to unlock their full potential. NSDC's unwavering commitment to empowering India's youth is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for their support. Together, we are dedicated to creating opportunities for young minds to explore, innovate, and contribute to India’s growth story. SkillUp India 4.0 is born from our shared vision of nurturing a highly skilled, future-ready workforce, as AI and emerging technologies promise to create vast opportunities in the Indian market.''

Amid the rising uncertainties in the job market, NxtWave, under the SkillUp India 4.0 initiative, will conduct a free software job employability test for more than 5 lakh students to assess their skills and connect them with the right opportunities. Additionally, to remove barriers to top software jobs, NxtWave is providing free access to its 2-year Full Stack + AI/ML program, for meritorious students across 500 NIRF-ranked colleges.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC took the opportunity to add, "Our Hon’ble Prime Minister has set a visionary goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. This initiative is a significant step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, where every young Indian is empowered with the skills needed to shape the future. With initiatives like SkillUp India 4.0, in collaboration with NxtWave, we are not only advancing the Skill India Mission but also positioning India as the skill capital and innovation hub of the world. Today, with 45% of global capacity centers already based in India, we are creating cutting-edge technologies for global giants."

As part of the SkillUp India 4.0 initiative, NxtWave is democratizing tech education by reaching over 25 lakh students through Generative AI workshops at more than 3,000 colleges nationwide. To know more details about the initiative please visit www.skillup-india.in