Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyd wins award

Hyderabad: Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad said it bagged India's Leading Serviced Apartments 2020 award for the fifth consecutive year at recent World Travel Awards' inaugural Asia Winners Day. It was also recognised as India's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2020, marking the seventh year that Oakwood has received the accolade. The awards event was held virtually.

"We are honoured by the double win at the World Travel Awards' Asia Winners Day, and extremely humbled to have retained these titles over the years," said Hoshang Garivala, Director of Operations, India.

The recognition from our peers and guests during this period of time is a great morale boost for the team, as the travel industry worldwide has been dealt with a bad hand. This is also a timely reminder of our commitment to product and service excellence, be it in good times or bad, Garivala added.

We will continue to strive to deliver the best stay experience for our guests. Lastly, I would like to also thank the team members in India, without whose hard work, our wins would not have been possible, Garivala added.

World Travel Awards, celebrating its 27th anniversary this year, is one of the most prestigious award programme, recognising excellence in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Award winners are determined via votes casted by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.