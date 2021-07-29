Oakwood signs partnership with Sensation Group

Hyderabad: Oakwood, the leading brand in hospitality management on Wednesday announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Sensation Group to make its mark in the hospitality landscape in India.

The agreement entails the management of two properties –Oakwood Hotel and Apartments Hyderabad and Sensation Apartments Bangalore, by Oakwood, which is the pilot of a new soft brand, with more projects in the pipeline. Oakwood's India footprint currently spans Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. Through this partnership, Oakwood would fortify its presence in India's key cities and accelerate its goal to double its global portfolio of managed properties by 2025.

Oakwood currently manages four properties in India with a fifth property slated to open in the first quarter of 2024. The new partnership would increase the group's portfolio within India to seven properties by the end of 2024. "In every Oakwood destination, we seek to curate residential lifestyle experiences to address the preferences of travellers at different stages of their life cycle.

Encouraged by our success in India, we recognise its vast market potential fuelled by strong domestic demand and increasing appetite for new travel experiences. We are delighted to partner with Sensation Group to deliver hospitality excellence and sophisticated living spaces for this new generation of travellers, who appreciate efficiency and value without comprising on their service expectation," said Dean Schreiber, chief executive office of Oakwood.

Located approximately 35 minutes from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Oakwood Hotel and Apartments Hyderabad is located in close proximity to commercial offices like the NSL Arena as well as recreational venues such as the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Slated for completion by June 2024, the property would comprise 350 rooms and service apartments, ranging from 38 to 90 square metres in size, featuring a swimming pool, fitness centre and a dining concept.

"With India's rapid urbanisation and economic recovery, there is a healthy demand for differentiated guest experiences during leisure and business travel. Oakwood's international acclaim for its hospitality excellence and spirit of continuous innovation complements our development of quality real estate to address this growing market segment. We look forward to setting a new benchmark for the serviced apartments sector and beyond that, grow this industry with Oakwood in India," said Bhavishya Gupta, Founder of Sensation Group.