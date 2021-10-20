October 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Amid volatility, the domestic equity markets closed in red with a loss of more than a per cent on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 456.09 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 61,259.96. The Nifty 50 index declined 152.15 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 18,266.60. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bharti Airtel 708.1 3.96 683.4 713.9 681.4 SBI 501.2 2.66 488.8 507.5 483.1 Tata Motors 489.7 1.62 481.8 497 471.25 IndusInd Bank 1203.05 0.76 1190 1213.9 1172.45 Adani Ports 797 0.6 792 802.9 777.5 Bajaj Finance 7770 0.4 7741 7833.55 7575 Axis Bank 804.15 0.31 800.6 813.8 792 HDFC Life 704.6 0.26 703.4 709.5 695.3 ITC 246.5 0.22 245.95 248.5 242.35 Tech Mahindra 1540.4 0.08 1544 1576.5 1515.8

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.