October 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 456.09 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 61,259.96.
- The Nifty 50 index declined 152.15 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 18,266.60.
Amid volatility, the domestic equity markets closed in red with a loss of more than a per cent on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 456.09 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 61,259.96. The Nifty 50 index declined 152.15 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 18,266.60. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bharti Airtel
|708.1
|3.96
|683.4
|713.9
|681.4
|SBI
|501.2
|2.66
|488.8
|507.5
|483.1
|Tata Motors
|489.7
|1.62
|481.8
|497
|471.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1203.05
|0.76
|1190
|1213.9
|1172.45
|Adani Ports
|797
|0.6
|792
|802.9
|777.5
|Bajaj Finance
|7770
|0.4
|7741
|7833.55
|7575
|Axis Bank
|804.15
|0.31
|800.6
|813.8
|792
|HDFC Life
|704.6
|0.26
|703.4
|709.5
|695.3
|ITC
|246.5
|0.22
|245.95
|248.5
|242.35
|Tech Mahindra
|1540.4
|0.08
|1544
|1576.5
|1515.8
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|512.7
|-3.94
|531
|531
|510.5
|BPCL
|441
|-2.66
|452
|452.9
|436.35
|Titan
|2420
|-2.61
|2487.1
|2505.55
|2403
|Bajaj Finserv
|18630.1
|-2.34
|19063
|19063
|18404.25
|Hindustan Unilever
|2488.15
|-2.3
|2569
|2584
|2470
|UPL
|717.05
|-2.27
|733.7
|734.9
|711.25
|Power Grid
|194.2
|-2.24
|200
|200.25
|193.35
|ONGC
|155.05
|-2.24
|159.25
|159.35
|153.65
|IOC
|130.95
|-2.13
|133.2
|134.3
|129.65
|NTPC
|146.5
|-2.1
|150.65
|150.65
|145.3
