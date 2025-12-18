On Kisan Divas, FAIFA Highlights Role of Farmers to Secure India’s Food Future

As a prelude to the Kisan Divas 2025, the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), a non-profit uplifting the cause of millions of farmers and farm workers involved in commercial crop cultivation in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, organised a national seminar on the theme “Rising Food Demand & Economic Growth Imperatives” at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. The seminar highlighted the central role of farmers in meeting India’s escalating food demand and presented strategic interventions to empower farmers and accelerate sustainable growth in the agricultural sector.

At the seminar, FAIFA also released a White Paper addressing the mounting pressures on India’s food system. The report highlighted the critical role of agriculture in responding to the country’s population growth projected to exceed 1.6 billion by 2050, alongside rising disposable incomes and a rapidly expanding middle class that is reshaping dietary preferences toward more diverse and high-value foods. These demand-side pressures are further compounded by shrinking and fragmented farmland due to urbanization, industrial expansion, and inheritance patterns.

To build a modern and sustainable agriculture sector with empowered farmers the White Paper recommended a four-pillar strategy. Firstly, the permaculture-focused pillar proposes an investment of Rs. 10,000 crores (2026–2030) to bring 5 million hectares under permaculture-based farming. Secondly, export diversification should be driven by an investment of Rs. 15,000 crores to raise agricultural exports to USD 100 billion through 50 Agri-Export Zones, cold-chain expansion, quality certification, and value addition in high-value crops. Thirdly, to uphold India’s non-GMO agricultural integrity, Rs. 5,000 crores should be allocated over five years and indigenous seed varieties to be expanded by 50 percent and 100 climate-resilient non-GMO crops to be developed. Finally, agricultural financing can be transformed through annual credit disbursement of Rs. 50,000 crores, reaching Rs. 25 lakh crore by 2028 for 50 million small and marginal farmers via AI-driven digital lending.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Hon’ble Minister of State for Heavy Industries, said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has placed farmers at the centre of its development journey. From strengthening food security to building a resilient, technology-driven agricultural ecosystem, the Modi government’s policies are empowering our annadatas with innovation, infrastructure and access to global markets. Initiatives such as digital agriculture, indigenous seed development, sustainable farming practices and enhanced agri-financing reflect the government’s commitment to making Indian agriculture future-ready, profitable and globally competitive. The ideas presented by FAIFA strongly align with the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, where empowered farmers are key partners in national growth and economic transformation.”

Murali Babu, President, Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), said, “Under the able leadership of the government, India has made significant strides toward food security, achieving self-sufficiency in staple grains with record food grain production exceeding 315 million tonnes in recent years. However, feeding an ever-growing population presents a formidable challenge. Then there are the vulnerable populations who struggle with affordability, even when overall production is sufficient. At the same time, India’s diverse dietary patterns, from wheat-dominant regions in the north to rice-based diets in the south add further complexity to the food system. Ensuring food self-sufficiency is therefore not merely an economic objective but a strategic imperative for national stability and public health, with farmers playing a decisive role in meeting this critical challenge.”

The seminar emphasised that for India’s agricultural sector to meet rising domestic food demand while remaining economically viable, a coordinated approach combining sustainable farming practices, advanced technologies, and enabling policy frameworks is essential.

Building on this, the White Paper outlines a clear roadmap for transforming Indian agriculture through a decisive shift from subsistence farming to a resilient, high-value, and export-orientated model. By leveraging AI, scaling permaculture, safeguarding non-GMO integrity, modernising agricultural finance, and strengthening market access and supply chains, the framework envisions an agricultural ecosystem that is productive, competitive, environmentally sustainable, and socially inclusive. The four-pillar strategy proposed in the White Paper includes:

Permaculture Focus: A cornerstone of the recommended strategy is the large-scale integration of permaculture and agro-ecological practices. An investment of Rs. 10,000 crores over five years from 2026 to 2030 will bring 5 million hectares under permaculture-based farming systems. This can be implemented through the proposed Parampara Krishi Vikas Yojana 2.0 – Permaculture Initiative, targeting a 25 percent reduction in synthetic fertiliser use and a 30 per cent increase in soil organic carbon by 2030.

Permaculture offers a holistic alternative to resource-intensive agriculture by mimicking natural ecosystems. It enhances soil fertility, conserves water, improves biodiversity, and builds resilience against climate shocks. For farmers, this translates into lower input costs, diversified incomes, and long-term productivity gains.

Export Diversification: To unlock agriculture’s full economic potential, the second pillar of the strategy prioritises export diversification and value addition. An investment of Rs. 15,000 crores over five years will be needed to increase agricultural exports to USD 100 billion by 2030. This can be achieved through the establishment of 50 new Agri-Export Zones in key production clusters. The Bharat Krishi Niryat Samvardhan Yojana will promote organic and niche products, investing in advanced cold chain infrastructure, stringent quality control mechanisms (e.g., GLOBAL GAP certification), and direct market linkages with international buyers.

India’s export basket has traditionally been dominated by primary commodities, leaving farmers vulnerable to price volatility. By shifting toward high-value horticulture, spices, organic produce, floriculture, and processed foods, the country can move up the global value chain. For example, India's floriculture sector represents a high-growth, high-value export opportunity that remains significantly underutilized. Currently valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in exports, the sector has the potential to reach USD 5-7 billion by 2030 with strategic interventions. Initial focus areas will include horticulture in Maharashtra, spices in Kerala, and organic products from the Northeast.

Upholding India’s Non-GMO Agricultural Integrity: Preserving the country’s agro-biodiversity and non-GMO status for food crops forms a critical third pillar of the transformation agenda with an allocation of Rs. 5,000 crores over five years. The Swadeshi Beej Sanrakshan Abhiyan seeks to increase indigenous seed varieties in the national seed bank by 50% by 2028 and develop 100 new high-yielding, climate-resilient, non-GMO varieties through ICAR.

Revolutionise Agricultural Financing: Access to timely and affordable credit remains one of the most significant barriers for small and marginal farmers. To address this, the aim should be for an annual disbursement of Rs. 50,000 crores through innovative financing models, reaching a cumulative Rs. 25 lakh crore by 2028 for 50 million small and marginal farmers. The Krishi Digital Rin Pradhan Yojana will provide a radical overhaul of agricultural finance through AI-driven digital lending.

Leveraging the Agri-Stack digital ecosystem, AI-based risk assessment will enable faster loan approvals, reduce interest burdens by an average of two percentage points, and expand financial inclusion by 20 percent. Pilot programmes will begin in digitally advanced states such as Kerala and Gujarat before scaling nationally.

Vikram Urs, Vice-President, Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) said, “This unified vision for agricultural prosperity brings together the recommended four critical pillars to solve the structural challenges facing Indian agriculture. By aligning ecological sustainability with export competitiveness, seed sovereignty, and digital finance, the strategy builds resilience from the farm level to the national economy. It empowers farmers, accelerates innovation, and creates the conditions for inclusive and sustained growth. Along with a response to future food demand, this transformation positions Indian agriculture as a globally competitive, environmentally responsible, and socially equitable sector—reinforcing its role as the backbone of the Indian economy and a cornerstone of long-term national prosperity.”