Only Meat to expand its footprint

Hyderabad: City-based Only Meat, a game changer in the world of meat market, is planning to expand its footprint by setting up new stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, thus taking its store count to 40 by the end of 2021 from two now.

With just a year in the game, Only Meat has won hearts. Founded by Chaitanya Boyapati, Suman Gadde and Anand Naara, Only Meat is the first modern meat retail chain in Hyderabad boasting of different kinds of premium quality meats all under one roof. It established two supermarket-style, franchisee meat shops at Puppalguda and Manikonda in Hyderabad. The brand is coming up with four new franchisees in the city.

The company intends to soar high and expand its horizons far and wide - 40 stores across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by the end of 2021, the company said.

"We've always wanted to ensure a fulfilling, wholesome experience for all. Being in the industry, we realized women and children aren't regular customers and are driven away by the ratchet stench and unhygienic situations. We wanted to change this - with Only Meat.

We've all kinds of people coming in, young and old, women, children, every meat enthusiast and that is what we aimed to achieve," said Chaitanya Boyapati, co-founder, Only Meat.

It also provides hyper local delivery services for a hassle-free experience. Orders can be placed in store, website or via mobile application available for both Android and iOS.