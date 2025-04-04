Open offer to VIL shareholders not mandatory for govt: Sebi

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday exempted the government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) following its proposed acquisition of just over 34 per cent stake in the telecom operator on the conversion of spectrum dues into equity. In its order, Sebi Whole Time Member Ashwani Bhatia said, “the acquisition of shareholding by GoI in VIL is proposed with the sole intent of protecting the larger public interest.”

The conversion -- which would raise the government’s holding in the company to nearly 49 per cent from 22.6 per cent at present -- would enable VIL, a major TSP, to continue servicing its customer base and increasing telecom penetration in India. While giving exemption, Sebi noted that at present GoI has no intent to participate in the management or the board of VIL and there will be no change in control of the telecom firm. Further, such holding will be classified as public shareholding. Last month, the government threw a lifeline to the troubled telecom operator as it decided to convert Rs36,950 crore of VIL’s outstanding spectrum auction dues into equity, under the provisions of the September 2021 telecom reforms package.