Oriental Trimex posts Rs 6 cr net in Q4FY25

Hyderabad: Oriental Trimex Ltd, a processor and trader of natural stones in India, reported a net profit of Rs 5.97 crore for Q4FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 6.43 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during Q4FY25 surged over fourfold to Rs 16.66 crore, compared to Rs 3.01 crore in Q4 FY24, marking a year-over-year increase of 453 per cent.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 8.53 crore, in contrast to a net loss of Rs 6.48 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 476 per cent to Rs 21.02 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3.64 crore in FY24. The company has secured a 30-year lease for black granite mining in Odisha from the Government of Odisha’s Steel and Mines Department. Oriental Trimex anticipates an annual revenue contribution of Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore from this mining site.