Overwhelming demand for iPhone Pro Max 17 in cosmic orange devices; out of stock in US, India

Apple’s iPhone Pro Max 17 in cosmic orange has witnessed a considerable surge in demand, and it has gone out of stock within three days after pre-booking went live for pick up of the devices at the company’s official stores in the US and India, as per information shared by company staff. In India, the entire iPhone Pro Max series is not available for pre-order with pick-up option at Apple stores, according to information sourced from the Apple India website. The cosmic orange devices were not available for pre-orders in both iPhone Pro Max and iPhone Pro series in India for the pick-up at store option.

“I am really sorry to inform you, but due to the large number of pre-orders, all the cosmic orange iPhone 17 Pro Max are being sold very fast, due to which, they are not available in any storage variant,” an Apple specialist said.

The executive mentioned that the device in deep blue colour is available at some stores. “I am really sorry for the inconvenience, but the back-end team is trying their best to restock the orange colour as soon as possible,” the specialist said.

An email query sent to Apple did not elicit any reply. Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series in the price range of Rs 82,900 to Rs 2,29,900, which will be available in India starting from September 19 onwards for customers who have pre-booked the device.

According to the specialist, some stores will also have limited devices available on September 19, which can be picked up without pre-order, but those devices will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. The pre-orders for the devices were opened on September 12. Consumers interested in purchasing ‘out of stock’ devices can continue to book, but the devices will be delivered to them at their address after October 7.

In India, the entire range of iPhone Pro Max devices was not available for pick-up at Apple stores as of September 15, according to information sourced from the Apple India website. In the US, the iPhone 17 series is priced between $799 (about Rs70,370) and $1,999 (Rs1.76 lakh) apiece. Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is the biggest producer of iPhones, with manufacturing facilities located in China and India.