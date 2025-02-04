Padamshree Awardee at TEDx Talks, Woxsen University

International Trainer, Motivational Speaker, Best-selling Author, Painter, and Transformation Coach Mayur Kalbag headlined TEDx Talks at WoxsenUniversity, captivating the audience with his insights on self-discovery and transformation.

Best known for his books Aghori – An Untold Story, Smile at Stress, Rising Waterfall, and Adventures of Poorna, Kalbag shared his perspectives alongside a distinguished lineup of speakers from various industries.

In his address, Kalbag explored the concept of disruption as a catalyst for growth. He framed disruption as not just developmental—leading to personal and professional evolution—but also directional, providing clarity and purpose, and dynamic, encouraging adaptability. His thought-provoking perspective inspired the audience to embrace change as a means of transformation in both their personal and professional lives.

Santosh Kocherlakota, Co-founder of Earthen Tunes and Associate Dean at Woxsen University, showcased his passion for user-centric design and social innovation. Among his impactful projects, he identified the critical issue of inadequate footwear for farmers, leading him to develop biodegradable footwear and work on snake-bite-resistant shoes. His solution, incubated by IIT Madras, has the potential to significantly enhance rural safety, demonstrating how design thinking can drive real-world change.

The event also featured Padma Shri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham, renowned for his groundbreaking invention, the Laxmi Asu machine, Chintakindi Mallesham revolutionized the traditional weaving industry, empowering artisans and preserving cultural heritage. Some other notable personalities who also attended the event are Neehar Bisabathini, Founder & MD of Churrolto Hyderabad & Zasa Media; and Akshay Mirji.

At Woxsen University, empowering students with exposure to diverse perspectives and industry insights is at most priority. Platforms like TEDx encourage critical thinking, innovation, and leadership—qualities essential for future leaders," said Student at Woxsen University.