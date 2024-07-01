Patanjali Ayurved Sells Home and Personal Care Business to Patanjali Foods for Rs 1,100 Crore

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved has announced the sale of its home and personal care business to Patanjali Foods Ltd for Rs 1,100 crore.

This strategic acquisition is designed to transform Patanjali Foods, predominantly known for its edible oil, into a formidable FMCG company.

According to regulations filed by Patanjali Foods, the board has sanctioned the acquisition of the entire non-food business segment of Patanjali Ayurved through a slump sale arrangement, encompassing hair care, skin care, dental care, and home care segments.

The transaction, subject to necessary approvals, is expected to accelerate the company's transition and consolidate its presence in the FMCG sector.

Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care business currently enjoys strong brand recognition and a dedicated consumer base in India. The business spans four key categories: dental care, skin care, home care, and hair care.

Patanjali Foods and Patanjali Ayurved have also agreed to a licensing arrangement to use the trademarks and intellectual property rights associated with the business.

This well-negotiated transaction, valued at Rs 1,100 crore based on evaluations by independent valuers, aims to integrate multiple key synergies including brand equity, product innovations, cost efficiencies, and market share growth.

Upon receiving board approval, Patanjali Foods will move forward with executing the final agreements and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition.