Patel Retail IPO Subscription and GMP Update – August 2025

Patel Retail’s Rs 243 crore IPO got a strong response from investors. The bidding closed on the third and final day with very high demand.

Subscription Status (Day 3, 10:10 AM):

Overall: 24 times

Retail investors: 20 times their shares

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 38 times

All categories of investors showed strong interest.

Grey Market Premium (GMP):

Current GMP: Rs 45 per share

With the upper price of Rs 255, the estimated listing price is around Rs 300.

Investors may get a gain of about 18% if market conditions stay the same.