Patel Retail IPO Subscription and GMP Update – August 2025
Highlights
Patel Retail IPO closes with strong demand. Overall subscription hits 24 times and GMP stands at Rs 45. Check subscription details, grey market trends, and expected listing price.
Patel Retail’s Rs 243 crore IPO got a strong response from investors. The bidding closed on the third and final day with very high demand.
Subscription Status (Day 3, 10:10 AM):
Overall: 24 times
Retail investors: 20 times their shares
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 38 times
All categories of investors showed strong interest.
Grey Market Premium (GMP):
Current GMP: Rs 45 per share
With the upper price of Rs 255, the estimated listing price is around Rs 300.
Investors may get a gain of about 18% if market conditions stay the same.
