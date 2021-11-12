Pennar Industries Q2 PAT sees multi-fold growth

Hyderabad: The Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, on Thursday reported multi-fold growth in profit after tax (PAT) during the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2021-22. The PAT after minority interest surged up 3295.83 per cent to Rs 8.15 crore in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs 24 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.

The PIL has healthy order-book positions through the reviewed quarter. Order book position as on November 1 for Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar) is Rs 365 crore, Enviro Rs 35 crore, and Railways Rs 130 crore, the company said.

Its net revenue increased to 41.3 per cent at Rs 551.70 crore during Q2 FY22 compared to Rs 390.44 crore in corresponding quarter previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33.12 per cent to Rs 43.49 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 32.67 crore in the same quarter last year.