PepperTea launches its first caf�� in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City-based Neoma Foods has started PepperTea Café to provide best café leisure experience. PepperTea cafe is conceptualised to provide traditional Indian tea in many flavours, in a clean and futuristic space. It is a destination for all age groups providing a menu, a blend of varieties and sumptuous snacks suitable to have anytime of the day.

The café was opened by popular TV host Suma Kanakala. The Café has an interesting, colourful and engaging theme that sweeps away the boredom the moment you step in.

Suma said, "In the Nizam era, tea and coffee were part of affluent social groups. With the city embracing Irani cafés and coffee days, a lot has changed since then. The city is not new to experimenting with new and interesting leisure and gastronomy cultures. With the introduction of new products and spaces, the city is turning into a hub to the most exquisite and exotic teas and snacks. I am sure PepperTea Cafés will become a popular hangout spot in Hyderabad and the rest of the country, in the times to come".