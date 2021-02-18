X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Business

Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 18 February 2021

petrol rate today
x

Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 18 February 2021

Highlights

Petrol rate today, Petrol and Diesel prices today 18 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have seems to be stable on Thursday.

Petrol and Diesel prices today 18 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have seems to be stable on Thursday. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies. Going by the present trend, the prices may hit Rs. 100 in next few days.

However, let's see the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are remained at Rs. 89.54 and diesel price at Rs. 79.95. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 93.10 and diesel at Rs. 87.20 with a hike of 27 paise.


City
 Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre
Hyderabad Rs. 93.10 Rs. 87.20
Delhi Rs. 89.54 Rs. 79.95
Chennai Rs. 91.68 Rs. 85.01
Mumbai Rs. 96.00 Rs. 86.98

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 91.68 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.01. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.00 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 86.98.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X