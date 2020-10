Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai today remains steady on 29 October 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today 29 October 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have continued to remain steady for a long time in India and continued its steady run on Thursday as well. The state-run oil companies, which last altered fuel prices almost a month back are keeping the prices stable since then. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as per the petroleum companies. The petroleum companies alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background, prices may rise one day and may fall another day.



Going by the prices on Tuesday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.06 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 70.46. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel at Rs. 76.84.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.14 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 75.95. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 87.74 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 77.86.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.25 Rs. 76.84 Delhi Rs. 81.06 Rs. 70.46 Chennai Rs. 84.23 Rs. 75.03 Mumbai Rs. 87.74 Rs. 76.86