Petrol and Diesel prices see a slight increase on Sunday, December 29

Petrol and diesel prices had witnessed slight variation in Sunday, December 29. The price of petrol in Hyderabad is increased by 15 paise to Rs 79.68. Diesel prices also surge to by 21 paise cutting it to Rs 73.77. On the other hand, crude oil prices have fallen in the international market.

Petrol and diesel prices in Vijayawada are steady at Rs 78.87 and Rs 72.66. The prices are similar in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati as well.

Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital of Delhi have also seen a slight change with the price of Rs 74.88 and Rs.67.60. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital with Petrol price at Rs 80.53 per litre had seen and hike of 13 paise and diesel prices at Rs. 70.93.

The petrol and diesel prices are due on December 29 at 6 am. These prices are subjected to vary accordingly with petroleum companies.