Petrol and diesel prices today remain steady in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai Mumbai, 9 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 9 August 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have remained stable at four major cities on Sunday. The petroleum companies had maintained the petrol and diesel rates at existing levels in the metros. Petrol prices have been unchanged for last month while diesel have been changed occasionally.

Going by prices, the petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.80 with a hike of 14 paise and diesel at Rs. 80.30 with a hike of 13 paise. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are holding at Rs. 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 73.56.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.64 with a hike of 7 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.97 with 7 paise hike per litre. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.66 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 83.71 Rs. 78.87 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 80.11



