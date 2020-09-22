Petrol and diesel prices today slashes in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 22 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 21 September 2020: Petrol prices have slashed today. The state run oil companies have started altering fuel prices from the last week days. Crude oil prices have moved up in the international market with brent crude oil rose by 1.04 percent to $ 40.95 a barrel and WTI crude oil rose by 1.23 percent to $ 38.75 a barrel. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices fluctuate every day with petroleum companies retailers alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday are as follows.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.06 per litre with a fall of 8 paise and diesel price at Rs. 71.28 with a decline of 15 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 with a fall of 8 paise and diesel is at Rs. 77.73 with a fall of 16 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.15 with 15 paise decrease and the diesel is priced at Rs. 76.73 with a decrease of 21 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 87.74 with a decline of 8 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 77.73 with a fall of 14 paise.