Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 26 March, 2024
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 26 March, 2024, 2024: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 107.41 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 26 March, 2024: Petrol and diesel prices today stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 94.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 107.41 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 95.62 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 101.18 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.33 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 104.21 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 94.27 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 99.84 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 107.41
|Rs. 95.62
|Delhi
|Rs. 94.72
|Rs. 87.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 101.18
|Rs. 92.76
|Mumbai
|Rs. 104.21
|Rs. 94.27
|Bangalore
|Rs. 99.84
|Rs. 87.89