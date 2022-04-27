Pfizer, BHEL & RBL Bank are the most visible Mid-cap Companies: Wizikey Report

Pfizer Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and RBL Bank Limited emerged as the most visible Mid-cap companies of Q1 2022, according to Wizikey's (a media intelligence company) latest report on the Top 10 Mid-cap Companies of Q1 2022. Mid-cap companies continued their buzz with their stock prices, partnership, expansion, acquisition, and growth and the report by Wizikey gives an insight into the most popular and noteworthy Mid-cap companies of Q1 2022 who are grabbing the headlines.

The rankings are based on Wizikey's metric News Score which measures news visibility for brands & individuals by analyzing the volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and much more. Wizikey's AI and ML technology gathers media intelligence from over 10 million news articles across 5000+ distinct publications.

Pfizer Limited ranked number 1. Pfizer has been in the news for many different reasons including COVID-19 vaccines for kids and a COVID-19 vaccine booster, to name a few.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ranked number 2 on the list. The company was making headlines for its stocks and the recent order to supply compact heat exchanger sets for Tejas aircraft. RBL Bank Limited, on the other hand, grabbed the 3rd spot. Among many other stories, RBL drew attention when RBI gave a three-month extension to its interim managing director and CEO.

Others on the list are:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (4)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (5)

Indiamart Intermesh Limited (6)

JM Financial Limited (7)

Emami Limited (8)

Whirlpool of India Limited (9)

NBCC (India) Limited (10).

Commenting on the report, Anshul Sushil, Co-founder of Wizikey says, "This report celebrates the most popular and influential MidCaps of Q1 2022. It gives you tangible information on what you can do to improve your brand visibility and helps you understand where you stand in comparison to other leading companies. The insightful analysis and benchmarks can help communications teams build a stronger, more relevant brand. We'll be interested to see how their news trajectory changes in coming quarters."

Wizikey has emerged as one of the leading disruptors and game-changers in media intelligence. Wizikey was founded by Anshul Sushil and Aakriti Bhargava in 2019. This SaaS-based company harnesses AI and data to help companies better engage & communicate with customers, employees, policymakers, and communities by organizing communication & marketing data.

Wizikey is a media intelligence company that leverages AI to provide a single solution for the communications team to make data-driven decisions. We are transforming how communications professionals think about and exercise media intelligence in order to unleash the creative power of their audience and tell better stories. Launched in 2019 by IIT and MICA alumnus, Wizikey is used by 1000+ businesses including Unilever, eBay, UserTesting, and Blockchain.com.

It is one of the fastest-growing Enterprise Software for Communications in Asia and has raised seed capital from Indian Angel Network with names like Ajai Chowdhry (Co-founder, HCL), Alok Mittal (Co-founder and CEO, Indifi), Ambarish Raghuvanshi (ex-CFO, Info Edge), Keshav R Murugesh (CEO, WNS), Raman Roy (Chairman, NASSCOM and Chairman, Quattro), Sanjiv Bajaj (Joint Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Capital).