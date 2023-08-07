  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL First Cut – Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) 1QFY24

PL First Cut – Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) 1QFY24
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL First Cut – Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) 1QFY24 – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd Voltamp Transformers (VAMP)...

PL First Cut – Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) 1QFY24 – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) 1QFY24 Results-First Cut; Strong performance: Beat on all front

Result summary

✳️Sales grew 19.3% YoY to Rs3.2bn (PLe of ~Rs3.1bn). Revenue growth was mainly due to 15% volume growths (2,751 MVA).

✳️Gross margin expanded 264bps YoY to 26.9% in Q1FY24, due to softening of commodity prices.

✳️EBITDA grew 32.3% YoY to Rs480mn (PLe Rs400mn), with EBITDA margins expanding 147bps YoY to 14.9% (PLe ~13%), mainly due to gross margin expansion.

✳️PAT came in at Rs508mn (up 90% YoY) (PLe ~Rs358mn), aided by higher other income. Q1FY23 other income was negative (-Rs4mn) due to MTM losses in debt funds.

✳️Order book as on Q1FY24 stands at Rs11.9bn (up 61% YoY) (10,202MVA- up 45% YoY).

✳️At the CMP, the stock is currently trading at 24.2x/21.1x FY24/25E. We have Hold rating on the stock with TP of Rs3,961. We may revise our estimate post discussion with management.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X