PL Technical Research: BUY HUDCO - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY HUDCO 81 STOPLOSS 76 TARGET 94 – TECHNICAL PICK

The stock has made a correction from the recent peak of 95 to fall till 70 levels and now has bottomed out at around the 100 DMA which is at 70 levels. The stock has given a positive candle indicating positive bias and also the RSI has given a positive trend reversal signaling a buy with good decent volume participation. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 94 keeping a stop loss of 76















