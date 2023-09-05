Live
- Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
- Tirupati: SPMVV partners with TeamLease EdTech to bridge skill gap
- Education Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister inaugurate classrooms
Just In
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 5
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.Ltd
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.Ltd
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS