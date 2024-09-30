Pluckk acquires D2C nutrition brand Upnourish

Mumbai : Pluckk, a first-of-its-kind digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand, announces the acquisition of Upnourish, one of India’s fastest-growing nutrition brands.

The deal, valued at $1.4 million, marks a significant milestone for both companies, now enabling the growth of a new vertical focused on nutrition.

Founded in 2021 by Aayushi and Kuonal Lakhapati, Upnourish, a venture by 23BMI Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, is revolutionising the nutrition industry with its award-winning meal replacement products like smoothies, soups and bars along with personalised nutrition plans. Their innovative approach addresses various health concerns, such as weight management, PCOD, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Their products are available Pan – India on leading platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Freshpik, and Godrej Nature’s Basket.

Upnourish is the only Indian meal replacement brand to have an exhaustive range of smoothie flavours like Double Chocolate, French Vanilla, Strawberry, Mango, Thandai and Café Frappe and Soups in Manchow, Tomato, and Creamy Onion flavours. Upnourish’s target audience is typically in the age group of 28-55, both male & female & majorly from Tier 1 & 2 Indian cities.

Meanwhile, Pluckk redefines 'farm-to-table' by offering over 300 fruits, vegetables, meal kits, juices, dips, soups, smoothies, and salads directly to consumers, bypassing intermediaries. Pluckk ensures the freshest, highest-quality produce through innovations like Ozone-washing and traceability.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pratik Gupta, CEO, of Pluckk said: “We are taking our commitment of providing the best quality fresh food to Pluckk’s customers to the next level by adding a nutrition dimension. We are thrilled to welcome Upnourish into the Pluckk family as this move directly benefits Pluckk customers. Their products have truly transformed the lives of their customers by making it easy to solve on-the-go nutrition needs through their meal replacement smoothies, soups and bars.”



Kuonal Lakhapati, Business head & Co-Founder, of Upnourish, added, “India’s share in the global nutrition category is poised to grow by 6X from 2 per cent to 12 per cent by 2029. We are thrilled to join hands with Pluckk in this exciting new chapter. Pluckk’s commitment to delivering clean, fresh, high-quality produce, combined with Upnourish’s innovative and convenient nutritional products, positions us to make people leaner, fitter, and bolder.



Aayushi Lakhapati, Chief Nutritionist & Co-Founder, of Upnourish, further added, “With our current hectic lifestyles, the vast majority of people do not prioritize nutrition. We are solving this nutrition problem through easy-to-use and tasty meal replacement smoothies, soups, and bars in several exciting flavours that are convenient and accessible to all. With Pluckk’s commitment to clean and fresh produce, Upnourish will elevate their offering thereby enabling holistic health to a much larger audience.”



Pluckk serves major urban centres like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, ensuring fresh produce is accessible through top online and offline retailers, including Amazon, Nature's Basket, Swiggy, Zepto, and Blinkit. By fostering direct connections between farmers and consumers, Pluckk delivers over 2 million products each month to 500,000 households.

About Pluckk

Pluckk is a B2C fresh produce food tech platform founded in July 2021. Co-founded by Pratik Gupta and seed-funded by Exponential Ventures (EV) with current operations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi & Pune. It is the first of its kind digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand in the Fruits and Vegetables (F&V) space.

Pluckk provides a platform to facilitate the 'farm-to-table' concept. It offers a large variety of 300+ special selections of gourmet fruits, vegetables & meal kits directly to end consumers, doing away with mediators. The platform has already onboarded 1000-plus farmers across Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi & is now available on platforms such as Amazon, Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit & Flipkart Minutes.



About Upnourish

Upnourish, a venture by 23BMI Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, offers transformative health solutions through its meal replacements and personalised plans, addressing various health issues and promoting overall well-being.