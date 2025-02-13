PM Modi to inaugurate the first edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave by School of Ultimate Leadership

Marking a new chapter in leadership discourse the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave makes its debut atBharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on 21st and 22nd February 2025. This two-day event will bring together leaders from across politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector to talk about their personal leadership journeys, engaging in insightful conversations and sharing transformative leadership experiences to inspire a new generation of thinkers.

The SOUL Leadership Conclave will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he will also formally announce the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), a premier, privately funded leadership institution, established by a group of like-minded individuals, including Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus, Torrent Group, Deepak Parekh, Ex-Chairman, HDFC Ltd.; Dilip Sanghvi, MD, Sun Pharmaceuticals; Pankaj Patel, Chairman, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group; and Uday Kotak, Non-Executive Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The inaugural edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave promises to be a landmark event reshaping the way leadership is viewed and discussed, offering invaluable insights from those who have made a tangible impact in their respective fields.

Saurabh Johri, Director In-Charge, School of Ultimate Leadership, said, “Leadership is not just about guiding others; it’s about inspiring them to act with vision, purpose, and integrity—towards the greater cause of public good. Aligned with the vision of our hon’ble Prime Minister’s, our imperative at SOUL is to help broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage. The SOUL Leadership Conclave offers a unique opportunity to spark meaningful dialogue on leadership and its profound impact on society, creating an platform where new ideas can flourish and the next generation of leaders can find inspiration.”

The first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave will feature speakers including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting; Dr. DY Chandrachud, the Former Chief Justice of India; Mr. Shaktikanta Das, Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Ms. BK Shivani, Spiritual Leader of the Brahma Kumaris; Mr. Gukesh Dommaraju, the reigning World Chess Champion; Mr. Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group and Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, among others.

Over the course of two days, the conclave will feature candid conversations and insightful sessions led by stalwart leaders who will share pivotal moments from their personal journeys, both successes and failures. The event aims to ignite passion, challenge conventional wisdom, and empower the next generation of leaders to think boldly and act with purpose for a brighter, more inclusive future.