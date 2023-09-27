‘Polls, politics don’t affect property- purchase decisions’

The upcoming Assembly Elections in Telangana has no impact over the property purchasing decisions, say realtors in Hyderabad. They are optimistic about the growth of the city irrespective of the political situation. According to them, the city real estate sector is recording sales of over 36,000 residential units per annum over the last few years, apart from open plots.



“The city is gaining confidence of both domestic and international investors. Every month, we are seeing at least 2-3 companies are coming here to invest. This is generating more employment which will further boost up the real estate sector,” Vijaya Sai Meka, Secretary General of NAREDCO Telangana and Managing Director of S&S Green Projects, told Bizz Buzz.

“All the previous and existing governments that ruled Hyderabad have focused on further development of the city. Till now, there was not even a single project reversal in the State. So, there is no fear factor among the property purchasers to hold back their buying decision till the Assembly Elections get completed,” he said, when asked about the impact of approaching Assembly polls on realty sector.