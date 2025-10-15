Power Mech Projects bags ₹2500 cr order from BHEL

Power Mech Projects Limited is one of the leading industrial Engineering, Construction and Services Company in Power and Infrastructure Sectors. PMPL has been awarded Balance of Plant Package on EPC Basis for 1 x 800 MW Singareni TPS, Stage-II, by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for a value over ₹2500 Crore excl. GST.

The Scope of Work under the contract includes Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Coal and Biomass Handling System, Ash Handling System, Utilities, Induced Draft Cooling Tower (IDCT), Water and Wastewater Treatment plant, Fire Protection System associated Civil & Structural Works and Electrical, C&I.

Commenting on the project award, Mr. Sajja Kishore Babu, Chairman and Managing Director said,“This project will further strengthen our robust order book and reinforce the Company’s core capabilities in Engineering, Procurement and Construction, in line with our strategic growth vision. It also aligns with India’s broader mission to enhance powergenerationcapacity and ensure long-term energy security through reliable base-load thermal power.

While the country continues to advance its renewable energy transition, thermal power remains vital for ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply and gridstability.The Government of India’s roadmap includes the addition of high-efficiency supercritical and ultra-supercritical thermal units, incorporating cleaner combustion technologies and renewable co-firing options such as biomass, to balance performance efficiency with environmental sustainability.

PMPL has proven expertise in executing complex projects globally in power and Infrastructure sectors with effective project management capabilities and in-house team of professionals. With a continuous focus on quality, safety and customer satisfaction we are committed to building more critical infrastructure projects across the globe.”