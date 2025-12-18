Powering India’s Energy Transition: Key Insights from NLCIL’s Leadership

Q1. Congratulations on the commissioning of Unit-2 at Ghatampur (NUPPL).

Could you share what this milestone means for NLC India and for the power

sector?

A:

Thank you. The commissioning of Unit-2 (660 MW) at the Ghatampur Thermal

Power Plant is a major milestone for NLC India. With this, 1,320 MW of capacity is

now under commercial operation at NUPPL.

This project strengthens the power supply scenario in Uttar Pradesh and other

beneficiary states, supporting the nation’s growing electricity demand. For NLCIL, it

reflects our capability to deliver large-scale thermal projects while maintaining high

engineering and operational standards.

Q2: What are the key highlights of Financial Performance Highlights (H1 FY26)

NLC India Limited reported its H1 FY 2025-26 results, announcing its highest-ever

half-yearly revenue from operations of ₹8,004.02 crore, a 13.77% increase from

the previous year. The total profit after tax (PAT) was ₹1,564.01 crore, a growth of

0.96%.

Financial Performance Highlights (H1 FY26)

Metric H1 FY26 (₹ Crore) H1 FY25 (₹ Crore) Growth (%)

Revenue from Operations 8,004.02 7,035.50 13.77%

Total Income 8,463.00 8,017.00 5.56%

Profit After Tax (PAT) 1,564.01 1,549.10 0.96%

EBITDA 3,190.17 3,170.83 0.61%

Net Worth (as of 30.09.2025) 19,965.62 17,771.02 12.35%

Operational Highlights (H1 FY26)

 Coal Production increased by 25.60% to 74.87 lakh metric tons compared to

H1 FY25.

 Lignite Production was 94 lakh metric tons.

 Gross Power Generation reached around 13.38 Billion Units (BU), including

1.13 BU from renewable sources.

 Total Power Generation Capacity for the NLCIL Group increased to

6,783.89 MW, which includes 1,483.89 MW of renewable energy capacity,

following the commissioning of the first phase of the Barsingsar Solar project.

 Strategic Projects:

o Unit-2 of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project (660 MW) was

successfully synchronized and subsequently declared commercially

operational on December 8, 2025.

o NLCIL's wholly owned subsidiary, NIRL, signed an MoU with PTC India

Limited to develop renewable energy projects.

o An MoU was signed with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for

a pilot project to extract rare earth elements from fly ash.

Q3. Could you briefly outline the key highlights of NLCIL’s Corporate Plan for

2030?

A:

NLCIL’s Corporate Plan 2030 is designed to position the company as a diversified,

competitive, and future-ready energy enterprise.

The plan is built on four strategic pillars:

1. Capacity Expansion – Achieving over 20 GW of total power capacity,

including 10 GW of Renewable Energy and 10 GW of high-efficiency Thermal Power,

ensuring a balanced and reliable energy mix.

2. Energy Storage & New Technologies – Developing 5 GWh of Battery

Energy Storage Systems, advancing Pumped Storage, Green Hydrogen, and Lignite

Gasification projects to support round-the-clock green power and emerging clean-

energy markets.

3. Sustainability & Operational Excellence – Enhancing ESG performance

by expanding afforestation, reducing carbon intensity, modernizing operations with

digital systems, and strengthening environmental compliance.

4. Mines Expansion & Modernisation –

* Scaling up overall lignite and coal mining capacity to 100 MTPA by 2030 to meet

long-term fuel commitments for existing and upcoming thermal stations.

* Modernizing mining operations through digitized mine planning, high-capacity

excavation systems, conveyor-based evacuation, and advanced safety and

environmental monitoring.

* Prioritizing sustainable mine closure, land reclamation, water management, and

eco-restoration initiatives.

Capex Plan:

NLCIL has outlined a robust capital investment plan of ₹1.5–1.7 lakh crore up to

2030, with major allocations for:

• Renewable energy and grid-scale storage projects

• Thermal power development

• Mine expansion and modernization

• Transmission infrastructure and digital transformation

This comprehensive plan ensures that NLCIL continues to contribute significantly to

India’s energy security while accelerating the national green transition and building a

resilient energy ecosystem for the future.

Q4. NLCIL has set an ambitious goal of achieving 10 GW of renewable energy

by 2030. Could you outline your current progress and key milestones?

A:

NLCIL has adopted a focused and forward-looking strategy to reach 10 GW of

renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030. We were the first CPSU in India to

commission 1 GW of solar capacity, and as of December, 2025, we have more than

1.6 GW of RE capacity already commissioned.

Over 2,100 MW of additional RE projects are under implementation across Tamil

Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Assam. These include major solar, wind, and hybrid

projects, developed in partnership with SECI, NTPC, IREDA, RVUNL, and APDCL.

Our portfolio also includes emerging areas such as green hydrogen, battery energy

storage, and coal gasification, making NLCIL a strong contributor to India’s clean

energy transition.

Q5. Could you provide a status update on your major renewable

energy projects?

A:

Certainly. Key ongoing projects include:

• 300 MW Solar Project at Barsingsar (Rajasthan) – Under CPSU

Scheme with IREDA, with 158.83 MW now operational as of late 2025 (including

52.83 MW in August and 106 MW in November/December 2025

• 600 MW Solar Project at Khavda (Gujarat) – Two 300 MW blocks,

construction underway; commissioning by December 2025.

• 810 MW Solar Project with RVUNL (Rajasthan) – Our largest single-

location project; commissioning by August 2026.

• 1000 MW Solar Project in Assam – JV with APDCL through NIRL; 150

MW under development, 500 MW with land identified.

• 450 MW Hybrid Project awarded by NTPC – EPC award expected by

September 2025.

• 150 MW SECI Hybrid Project (Gujarat) – Wind component 41%

complete; commissioning in January 2026.

These projects collectively represent one of the fastest-growing renewable portfolios

among CPSUs.

Q6. NLCIL recently implemented a solar + BESS project in the Andaman &

Nicobar Islands. What is the significance of this project?

A:

The 20 MW Solar PV + 8 MWh BESS project in Andaman & Nicobar Islands is a

landmark achievement. It ensures round-the-clock power supply in a region heavily

dependent on diesel-based generation.

The system stabilizes the grid, reduces fossil fuel imports, and sets an example for

sustainable development in remote and ecologically sensitive territories. It

demonstrates how decentralized clean energy solutions—especially when integrated

with storage—can transform island and remote ecosystems.







NLCIL has secured a major 250 MW / 500 MWh BESS project under TNGECL’s

global tender. This includes deployments at:

• Ottapidaram – 100 MW / 200 MWh

• Annupankulam – 100 MW / 200 MWh

• Kayathar – 50 MW / 100 MWh

This is Tamil Nadu’s largest standalone BESS project, executed on a BOO model

with a 12-year tariff-based PPA. The discovered tariff of ₹2.48 lakh/MW/month is

highly competitive. BESPA was signed on 30 June 2025. The project will significantly

improve grid reliability, renewable integration, and peak demand management.

Q7. Energy storage is becoming essential for renewable integration. How is

NLCIL preparing for this shift?

A:

Energy storage is a core pillar of our long-term strategy. NLCIL is actively pursuing:

• Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS): 250 MW / 500 MWh

underway; corporate plan target of 5 GWh.

• Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS): Pre-feasibility studies completed for

using Neyveli mine voids; discussions with Tamil Nadu and Odisha for additional

PSP sites.

• Green Hydrogen: A 4 MW electrolyser project initiated as part of

integrated RE systems.

• EV Charging Infrastructure: Plan to install 1,500 EV chargers by 2030,

many solar+BESS enabled.

These initiatives will position NLCIL as a major provider of flexible, firm, and clean

power for India’s rapidly transforming grid.

Q8. What is the latest update on the pumped storage projects and investment

partnerships?

A:

NLCIL is in the advanced stage of finalising partners for its pumped storage

initiatives. We are in active discussions with multiple State Governments for co-

development of PSPs.

• Pre-feasibility has been completed for PSP development using Neyveli

mine voids.

• Simultaneously, feasibility studies are ongoing in Tamil Nadu and

Odisha, aligned with latest Government guidelines.

• PSPs offer clear advantages—long-term flexibility, grid balancing

capability, and cost-effective peak support.

Environmental clearances and evacuation infrastructure are priority areas. Our initial

assessments show that PSPs will be critical for peak load support and renewable

firming, especially for Tamil Nadu as solar and wind penetration grows.

Q9. Has NLCIL begun the IPO process for its renewable subsidiary NIRL? How

much do you plan to raise?

A:

We have initiated the preparatory steps for the proposed IPO of NLC India

Renewables Limited (NIRL).

• The restructuring and transfer of RE assets are underway.

• Financial and legal advisors have been engaged.

• The DRHP filing is expected in due course.

The IPO will help raise significant capital to support large-scale RE expansion, hybrid

parks, BESS systems, and green hydrogen-ready complexes. The objective is to

build NIRL into a major standalone renewable energy company with scalable and

sustainable operations.

Q10. NLCIL is also exploring EV charging infrastructure. What is the roadmap?

A:

We are developing a comprehensive EV charging ecosystem, focusing on:

• DC fast-charging corridors across highways and operational zones

• Solar-powered charging hubs integrated with BESS

• Charging stations across NLC townships and strategic public locations

Our goal is to set up 1,500 charging stations by 2030. These will support electric

mobility adoption while leveraging NLCIL’s renewable generation assets.

Q11. What role do NIRL and NIGEL play in NLCIL’s renewable expansion?

A:

We have created two dedicated subsidiaries:

• NIRL (NLC India Renewables Limited): Manages and operates all

commissioned RE assets.

• NIGEL (NLC India Green Energy Limited): Executes all new RE

projects from October 2023 onwards.

This structure ensures faster decision-making, better financial planning, and a robust

foundation for future public listing and investments.

Q12. How does NLCIL’s renewable roadmap contribute to India’s national

goals?

A:

NLCIL’s RE initiatives directly contribute to:

• India’s Net Zero 2070 vision

• Panchamrit commitments under COP26

• National Green Hydrogen Mission

• Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) and Energy Storage

Obligation (ESO)

By 2030, NLCIL expects to offset around 16 million tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Our strategy is aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Just Transition

principles, ensuring growth that is sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready.

Q13. What is your overarching message as NLCIL positions itself at the

forefront of India’s clean energy transition?

A:

“NLCIL is building the energy systems of tomorrow—clean, flexible, and secure. With

major solar, hybrid, and storage projects under implementation, we are transforming

into a leading renewable energy company. Our goal is not just capacity addition but

enabling a resilient, green, and inclusive energy ecosystem for India’s future.”