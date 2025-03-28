PURE Expands Footprint in Andhra Pradesh with the inauguration of a New Showroom in Kurnool

PURE, a leader in electric mobility and clean energy innovation, today announced the opening of another showroom in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The strategically located showroom & service spans an area of 1000 square feet, providing an excellent space for customers to experience the brand's advanced technology delivering best-in-class products.

The new showroom will display PURE’s complete product portfolio, addressing the increasing demand for sustainable, clean, and cost-effective transportation solutions and energy storage products. The inauguration was graced by Shri T G Bharath, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh who appreciated the company’s initiatives in electric mobility and energy storage products that are contributing to the region’s sustainability goals.

Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO of PURE, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, saying, “This new showroom in Kurnool exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering the citizens of Andhra Pradesh with environment friendly transportation and reliable home energy products.”

He also added that.” PURE has recently unveiled PuREPower energy storage products catering to homes, commercial establishments and grids that will accelerate the country’s energy transition .” Shri T G Bharath, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh, during the inauguration said "PURE's new showroom in Kurnool is a significant step towards realizing the government's vision for a cleaner and greener Andhra Pradesh. By providing accessible and sustainable electric vehicles, I am proud to be a part of this crucial initiative."

PURE today is one of the top 10 EV 2-Wheeler manufacturers in India. The company is also making progress by cutting-edge battery technology which has helped reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by an impressive 1 Lakh+ tons. As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, PURE currently offers products in electric mobility and energy storage. The electric mobility product line includes ePluto 7G MAX, ePluto 7G, ecoDryft 350, ETRANCE Neo+ and eTryst X. While PuREPower caters to Home, Commercial and Grid scale products. The company recently unveiled an ambitious growth roadmap, targeting the addition of 250 new dealerships over the next 30 months. This expansion will elevate Pure EV’s network to over 320 outlets nationwide, driven by the rising demand for long-range electric scooters, motorcycles and large B2B contracts.

About PURE: PURE, incubated at i-TIC, IIT Hyderabad, is a pioneer in battery technology, developing innovative energy storage and electric mobility products to offer seamless consumer experience. Our robust portfolio of over 100 IP’s underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled performance. With a strong presence across India, including over 80 dealerships and a thriving community of over 80,000 customers, PURE is at the forefront of an energy and mobility revolution.