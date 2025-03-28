QualiZeal, a leading QE firm, expands its DEI initiatives with a workforce reintegration program for women

QualiZeal believes that talent, expertise, and ambition does not fade with time but at the same time recognizes the challenges women face when re-entering the workforce after a career break. Restart with QualiZeal aims to change this narrative by offering:

Structured Training & Upskilling – Equipping professionals with the latest industry skills. Mentorship & Career Guidance – Providing direct access to senior leaders and domain experts. Flexible Work Arrangements – Ensuring a smooth transition back into corporate roles while balancing personal life. Opportunities Aligned to Past Experience – Valuing prior expertise instead of limiting returning talent to short-term or specific roles.

With a workforce that is 43% women-strong, QualiZeal continues to lead by example in fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This commitment extends beyond hiring, with career acceleration programs tailored to support professionals at every stage, including:

GHCoE (Grace Hopper Center of Excellence) – A dedicated initiative fostering women in technology by collaborating with premier educational institutions and empowering entry-level professionals with industry-relevant skills. SheConnect (Women’s Networking Initiative) – A vibrant community designed to empower and uplift women in tech. Leadership & Development Programs (IDP & MDP) – Focused on structured career growth and professional excellence. Industry Forum Connects – Active participation in key industry networks like NASSCOM, HYSEA, and others to drive thought leadership.

Speaking about QualiZeal’s commitment to gender diversity and equality, Madhu Murty, Co-Founder & Head of India Operations, QualiZeal, said, "True innovation flourishes in an environment that values diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our rapid growth is fueled by exceptional talent, and we are committed to ensuring that every professional—regardless of career breaks—has the opportunity to thrive. 'Restart with QualiZeal' is not just about welcoming women back into the workforce; it's about leveraging their expertise, resilience, and fresh perspectives to create a stronger, more dynamic future for the tech industry."

Since 2021, QualiZeal has achieved a remarkable 71% CAGR, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing companies in the digital quality engineering space. With strong momentum, the company is on track to reach $100 million in annual revenue and expand to a 3,000+ skilled workforce by 2028.

Further reinforcing its expansion strategy, QualiZeal recently launched its third Capability Center in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. This new facility strengthens its 850-strong workforce, with plans for continued rapid expansion to support increasing global demand for quality engineering solutions.