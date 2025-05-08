QualiZeal Balances Global Growth and Local Impact through Digital Access CSR Initiative with Nirmaan

QualiZeal, a global leader in AI-powered Modern Quality Engineering and digital transformation solutions, today announced the successful execution of a significant CSR initiative in partnership with Nirmaan Organization. As part of the program, QualiZeal distributed laptops to underprivileged youth in Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive development and digital empowerment.

The initiative took place in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations. The effort is designed to bridge the digital divide for individuals from underprivileged communities, offering them access to technology that can catalyze their educational and professional journeys.

Speaking at the event, Madhu Murty Ronanki, Co-Founder & Head of India Operations at QualiZeal, said: “At QualiZeal, we believe that technology should be a bridge, not a barrier. Our vision of transformation extends beyond enterprises to the communities we serve. Through this initiative, we hope to ignite curiosity, provide access, and build future-ready talent from the grassroots.”

QualiZeal has been making significant strides as a trusted transformation partner for Fortune 500 companies and high-growth businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia. With three Global Capability Centres (GCCs) based in Hyderabad, the company is scaling its delivery excellence to support global demand. Looking ahead, QualiZeal aims to grow its workforce to over 3,500 employees by 2028, supported by sustained investments in AI, automation, and engineering talent.

Nikhil Gampa, Head of Partnerships at Nirmaan Organization, added “This collaboration with QualiZeal is more than a donation—it's an investment in young minds and their potential. Access to technology opens new doors for learning and upward mobility, and we are grateful to QualiZeal for enabling this opportunity for our beneficiaries.”