Live
- Role of women trainers in the world of glitz and glamour
- Here is the list of theatrical and OTT releases this week
- National Sponge Cake Day
- 8 signs of heat damaged hair
- The World Wide Web
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it
- WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature
- Greener Generation: Environmental education in the New Education Policy
- Investors in wait n watch mode
- No plan to restrict par-boiled rice exports: Union Food Secretary
Just In
Ramraj Cotton Launches the Opulent, Rich Silk Dhotis Worth Rs 1,00,000 at Hyderabad
Highlights
HYDERABAD: Ramraj Cotton orchestrated a grand gathering of esteemed dealers and distributors at the luxurious Marigold Hotel, Hyderabad on 23rd August...
HYDERABAD: Ramraj Cotton orchestrated a grand gathering of esteemed dealers and distributors at the luxurious Marigold Hotel, Hyderabad on 23rd August 2023. This prestigious event. marked the unveiling of Ramraj Cotton's opulent silk dhoti collection worth a fortune with premium pure silk dhotis worth Rs. 1,00,000. Embellished with the finest threads of pure gold, these dhotis are meticulously handwoven, exuding an unparalleled aura of luxury and grandeur.
As the crowd immersed themselves in anticipation, the visionary founder & Chairman of Ramraj Cotton, Mr. K.R. Nagarajan, Jont Managing Director Mr. Aswin took centre stage and expounded upon the manifold physical and mental benefits bestowed by adorning silk garments.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS