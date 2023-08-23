Ramraj Cotton Launches the Opulent, Rich Silk Dhotis Worth Rs 1,00,000 at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ramraj Cotton orchestrated a grand gathering of esteemed dealers and distributors at the luxurious Marigold Hotel, Hyderabad on 23rd August 2023. This prestigious event. marked the unveiling of Ramraj Cotton's opulent silk dhoti collection worth a fortune with premium pure silk dhotis worth Rs. 1,00,000. Embellished with the finest threads of pure gold, these dhotis are meticulously handwoven, exuding an unparalleled aura of luxury and grandeur.

As the crowd immersed themselves in anticipation, the visionary founder & Chairman of Ramraj Cotton, Mr. K.R. Nagarajan, Jont Managing Director Mr. Aswin took centre stage and expounded upon the manifold physical and mental benefits bestowed by adorning silk garments.