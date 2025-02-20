Raw Mango unveils Agama collection

Hyderabad: Raw Mango, the acclaimed Indian fashion brand, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated collection, Agama. Inspired by the themes of pilgrimage, ritual, and devotion, the collection explores a return to nature, worship of the earth, and a reverence for the planet.

The Agama collection, designed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, showcases a blend of tradition and innovation.