- Azam Khan gets 10 years in jail, Rs 14 lakh fine in 2016 case
- S.Korea aims to send space satellite vehicle to Moon by 2032
- Can Kohli, Rohit help lift India Cup after 13 yrs?
- Racial quota: Nothing new, it's just a shame: ABD
- Chhota Rajan gets life term in Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case
- Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi
- Puri tragedy: Odisha CM orders high-level probe, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
- T20 WC: Ponting predicts Bumrah to be tournament’s leading wicket-taker
- AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam
- TN govt installs internet facilities in 20,332 government and aided schools
RBI bars Edelweiss, ARC arm from biz
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed business restrictions on Edelweiss Group’s lending and asset reconstruction arms on concerns over evergreening of loans.
The central bank has asked ECL Finance Ltd (ECL) to cease and desist from undertaking any structured transactions in respect of its wholesale exposures, other than repayment and/or closure of accounts, an official statement said. In the case of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, the RBI has asked the entity to cease and desist from acquisition of financial assets, including SRs and reorganising the existing SRs, into senior and subordinate tranches.
