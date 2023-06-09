  • Menu
RBI Monetary Policy: Abhay Bhutada, MD Poonawalla Fincorp

RBI’s decision of having a regulatory framework for default loss guarantee arrangements is surely in the best interest of NBFCs. This will help reduce...

RBI’s decision of having a regulatory framework for default loss guarantee arrangements is surely in the best interest of NBFCs. This will help reduce the risk factor undertaken while lending.

On the other hand, the repo rate being unchanged is beneficial for NBFCs as it leads to the prospect for increase in loan consumption. With a steady rate, customers will be encouraged to opt for loans thus positively impacting business growth."

