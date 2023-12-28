Live
- BJP in Goa holds meeting to discuss 2024 LS poll preparedness
- Action should be taken against dubious tourist guides: Goa BJP MLA
- B'luru: 53 held for vandalism during protests seeking prominence for Kannada
- Virat Kohli becomes first batter to cross 2000 runs in seven different calendar years
- RBI permits ICICI-Pru AMC and ICICI-Pru Life to acquire up to 9.95% stake in RBL Bank
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case by a day
- Fire breaks out in cotton industry in Mulugu
- Rajasthan BJP chief highlights govt's commitment to fulfilling poll promises
- Mumbai airport transforms air-travel landscape to emerge aviation leader in 2023
- CBI nabs Nashik PF Commissioner, 2 others in Rs 2 lakh bribery case
Just In
RBI permits ICICI-Pru AMC and ICICI-Pru Life to acquire up to 9.95% stake in RBL Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (I-Pru AMC) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (I-Pru Life) to acquire “aggregate holding” of up to 9.95 per cent of paid-up share capital or voting rights in RBL Bank Limited.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (I-Pru AMC) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (I-Pru Life) to acquire “aggregate holding” of up to 9.95 per cent of paid-up share capital or voting rights in RBL Bank Limited.
The approval has been granted with reference to an application submitted by I-Pru AMC and I-Pru Life to RBI.
As per the RBI letter, I-Pru AMC and I-Pru Life have been accorded the approval to acquire the aforesaid shareholding in RBL Bank within a period of one year, i.e., by December 26, 2024, and to ensure that the aggregate holding in RBL Bank does not exceed 9.95 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank at all times.
Further, if the aggregate holding falls below 5 per cent, prior approval of the RBI will be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank.
“In this context, we wish to inform you that ICICI group (including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited) held 2.08 per cent of the equity share capital of RBL Bank as of December 22, 2023," RBL Bank said in a filing.