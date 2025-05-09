Live
- Innovation-led ecosystem to unlock full potential of industry in states: Assocham
- AI-led innovation driving growth in India’s radiology sector: Report
- Beauty Hacks for a Slimmer, Sculpted Face
- Security tightened at Tirumala temple in view of rising India-Pak tensions
- Defence Ministry advisory: Refrain from live coverage of operations, security forces' movement
- Rajasthan alert: Bomb-like object found in Jaisalmer, probe underway
- Seven Gujarat airports closed to civil flights amid rising tensions
- Defence Minister reviews 'Operation Sindoor', ongoing situation with military chiefs
- Political class praises Indian military's action against Pak's 'napak' deeds
- From ramen bowl to pickleball
RBI simplifies norms for FPIs in corporate debt
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday relaxed norms for investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in corporate debt securities...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday relaxed norms for investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in corporate debt securities through the general route by withdrawing certain requirements. At present, investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities through the general route are subject to the short-term investment and concentration limit. “On a review, and with a view to providing greater ease of investment to FPIs, it has been decided to withdraw the requirement for investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities to comply with the short-term investment limit and the concentration limit,” the RBI said in a circular. General route-1 for investment in government and corporate debt securities by FPIs, subject to specified investment limits and macroprudential limits.