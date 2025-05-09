  • Menu
RBI simplifies norms for FPIs in corporate debt

RBI simplifies norms for FPIs in corporate debt
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday relaxed norms for investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in corporate debt securities...

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday relaxed norms for investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in corporate debt securities through the general route by withdrawing certain requirements. At present, investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities through the general route are subject to the short-term investment and concentration limit. “On a review, and with a view to providing greater ease of investment to FPIs, it has been decided to withdraw the requirement for investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities to comply with the short-term investment limit and the concentration limit,” the RBI said in a circular. General route-1 for investment in government and corporate debt securities by FPIs, subject to specified investment limits and macroprudential limits.

