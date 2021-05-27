RCF Q4FY21 results: Profit rose 7.8% YoY to Rs 153.51 crore

The state-owned Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) on Thursday, May 27, 2021, reported a 7.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 153.51 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The chemicals company has posted a profit of Rs 142.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 11.92 per cent to Rs 2,295.31 crore as compared to Rs 2,606 crore posted last year. The EBITDA – a metric used to evaluate a company's operating performance – fell 37.6% to Rs 238.1 crore as compared to Rs 382.1 crore. The margins contracted to 10.2 per cent in Q4FY21 as compared to 14.7 per cent posted in Q4FY20.



The company has reported EPS of Rs.2.78 for the period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs.2.58 for the period ended March 31, 2020.



Besides, the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.78 per equity share of Rs 10/- each (i.e. 17.80 per cent on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The company said, the final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. This final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share (i.e. 12 per cent on the paid up equity share capital) paid for the financial year 2020-21.



Shares of RCF today closed Rs 3.40 or 3.91 per cent lower at Rs 83.65 at NSE as compared to the previous close of Rs 87.65.





